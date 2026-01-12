ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14830 visitors online
News Photo Relations between Venezuela and the United States
6 075 50

Trump has declared himself "acting president of Venezuela". PHOTO

US President Donald Trump has called himself the "acting president of Venezuela."

He posted a photo stylised as a screenshot from Wikipedia on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The screenshot, which has been widely shared online, states that Trump allegedly "assumed office" in January 2026. 

This move caused a storm of reactions on social media and surprise among political analysts, as Donald Trump does not officially hold any government positions in Venezuela.

There have been no official comments from the White House or representatives of the Venezuelan opposition regarding this publication.

Trump

What preceded this?

Read more: Vatican tried to persuade US to allow Maduro to flee to Russia, - Washington Post

Author: 

Venezuela (41) USA (7016) Trump Donald (2922)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 