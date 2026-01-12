Trump has declared himself "acting president of Venezuela". PHOTO

US President Donald Trump has called himself the "acting president of Venezuela."

He posted a photo stylised as a screenshot from Wikipedia on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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The screenshot, which has been widely shared online, states that Trump allegedly "assumed office" in January 2026.

This move caused a storm of reactions on social media and surprise among political analysts, as Donald Trump does not officially hold any government positions in Venezuela.

There have been no official comments from the White House or representatives of the Venezuelan opposition regarding this publication.

What preceded this?

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