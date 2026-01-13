Greenland does not want to be part of United States. Our desire is right to our own territory, - Prime Minister Nielsen
Prime Minister of Greenland Jens Frederik Nielsen stated that the island does not want to be part of the United States, as it seeks to remain part of Denmark and develop peaceful cooperation.
He said this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to DR, as reported by Censor.NET.
The position of Greenlandic citizens
The head of the island's government reiterated that Greenlanders do not want to be part of the US, but instead choose Denmark and NATO.
"Our goal and desire is peaceful dialogue focused on cooperation, international law, and our right to our own territory. We have been saying this from day one: we want cooperation, we want an alliance. That is the basis of our position," Nielsen said.
Support from Denmark
The Prime Minister of Greenland emphasized that the island is not for sale. His position was supported by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
When asked what could be offered to the Americans to end the crisis surrounding Greenland, Frederiksen replied that Denmark could only remain a "good ally" to Washington.
"We can offer to be the good ally we have been for many years," she added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
- Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.
- Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password