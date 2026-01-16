Enemy MT-LB blown to pieces after being hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO
In the Huliaipole district of Zaporizhzhia region, a Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed a Russian MT-LB.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by the Ukrainian drone operator shows how the UAV accurately approaches the target and hits the occupiers' armoured vehicle. After the strike, there is a powerful explosion that tears the military armoured vehicle to pieces.
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