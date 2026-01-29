Russians are using UAVs at ultra-low altitudes under manual control, - Flash

Russian occupiers are using tactics involving the use of manually controlled UAVs at extremely low altitudes.

This was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), advisor to the Minister of Defence on defence technology, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Our enemy uses a variety of tactics and tricks to destroy our military facilities. One of the latest is flying at ultra-low altitudes in manual control mode. And this altitude, as shown in the video, can be tens of metres," he said.

According to Beskrestnov, there are currently technological solutions available.

"And we will act, but for now, I ask you to set up remote visual and audio surveillance posts and be ready to meet guests with mobile and stationary cover groups, even if Virazh and other systems are silent.



Pay special attention to river beds, plains and long depressions in the terrain," he added.

See more: Russian Starlink-equipped BM-35 drones are already reaching Dnipro, Flash says. PHOTO

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Russians used "shaheds" on Starlink for the first time to strike Ukraine.

It is known that Russian BM-35 drones on Starlink are already reaching Dnipro.

Read more: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia with Tornado-S, no threat of tube artillery shelling – RMA