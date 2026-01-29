In Russia’s Kemerovo, man stabbed female pensioner in shop: "That’s it, I’m off to SMO! You f#cking scumbags! Christ is risen!"
In Russia’s Kemerovo, another manifestation of the "Russian world" has been recorded, where criminal offenses become a legal ticket to the front. According to Censor.NET, a local resident attacked an elderly woman in broad daylight, counting on impunity due to his participation in the war against Ukraine.
According to eyewitnesses, the man entered a shop, stabbed the female pensioner with a knife for no reason, and then publicly announced his plans.
Details of the incident:
-
Attack on a defenceless person: The perpetrator chose an elderly woman as his victim, wounding her right in the sales area.
-
The criminal's motivation: The attacker’s motive: Immediately after the attack, he shouted, "That’s it, I’m going to the SMO (Special Military Operation)!", making it clear he expected to avoid criminal liability by signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.
-
Legal chaos in the Russian Federation: This case clearly demonstrates how Russian society perceives new laws that allow criminals to avoid prison by participating in aggression against Ukraine.
The Russian authorities have effectively created a system in which committing a serious crime is an "entry exam" for obtaining weapons and being sent to the front in the ranks of the occupying forces.
"They have built a great Russian world. Truly unmatched anywhere in the world," social media users comment on the incident, stressing the complete degradation of Russia’s legal system.
Warning! Profanity!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password