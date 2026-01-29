In Russia’s Kemerovo, another manifestation of the "Russian world" has been recorded, where criminal offenses become a legal ticket to the front. According to Censor.NET, a local resident attacked an elderly woman in broad daylight, counting on impunity due to his participation in the war against Ukraine.

According to eyewitnesses, the man entered a shop, stabbed the female pensioner with a knife for no reason, and then publicly announced his plans.

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Details of the incident:

Attack on a defenceless person: The perpetrator chose an elderly woman as his victim, wounding her right in the sales area.

The criminal's motivation: The attacker’s motive: Immediately after the attack, he shouted, "That’s it, I’m going to the SMO (Special Military Operation)!", making it clear he expected to avoid criminal liability by signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Legal chaos in the Russian Federation: This case clearly demonstrates how Russian society perceives new laws that allow criminals to avoid prison by participating in aggression against Ukraine.

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The Russian authorities have effectively created a system in which committing a serious crime is an "entry exam" for obtaining weapons and being sent to the front in the ranks of the occupying forces.

"They have built a great Russian world. Truly unmatched anywhere in the world," social media users comment on the incident, stressing the complete degradation of Russia’s legal system.

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Warning! Profanity!

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