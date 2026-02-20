Airstrike on occupiers in Kharkiv region: pair of Mi-24 helicopters strike enemy positions in area of 58th Brigade. VIDEO

Ukrainian Army Aviation continues to support ground units by delivering fire strikes on concentrations of invaders` personnel and equipment. As reported by Censor.NET, an observation drone recorded the combat work of attack helicopters in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Air support was provided to fighters of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

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Details of the combat sortie:

Pair operation: The footage shows a pair of Mi-24 attack helicopters ("Crocodile") in action. Operating in pairs ensures greater fire density and mutual cover.

Salvo of free-flight aircraft rockets (FFARs): The pilots launched FFARs, striking a designated grid square with enemy positions. The strike was carried out using a lofting manoeuvre, which increases firing range without entering the engagement zone of enemy short-range air defence systems.

Anti-missile manoeuvre: After completing the mission, the lead aircraft fired off decoy flares (false targets) to protect the group from possible MANPADS launches.

Return: Both helicopters successfully exited the mission area and returned to base.

Read more: Ukraine expects 150 Gripen and 100 Rafale aircraft, - Zelenskyy

Context:

The north of the Kharkiv region remains an area of active hostilities. Thanks to close coordination between the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade’s aerial reconnaissance and Army Aviation, the enemy receives fire strikes even before attempting assault actions.

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation strikes surrounded occupiers in central hospital of Kupiansk. VIDEO