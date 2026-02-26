Vasily Nebenzya, the main voice of Russian propaganda on the international stage, staged a veritable "session of self-exposure" right during a UN Security Council meeting. According to Censor.NET, the diplomat of the aggressor country, who has been justifying the killings of Ukrainians for years, suddenly declared that he himself is a "true Ukrainian" from the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks.

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The cynicism of the situation is underscored by the fact that a person who denies Ukraine's right to exist is now trying to hide behind his Ukrainian origins.

Watch more: Russia’s UN representative Nebenzya: "In Ukrainian village where everyone speaks Russian, they settle two Banderovites and in 5 years everyone there becomes Banderovite". VIDEO

"Formally, I am Ukrainian. And I have such a strange surname that I don't know, it's hard to find even in Ukraine. It comes from the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks. My father is a true Ukrainian, and so is my mother, from the Cossacks. More sincere than you!" said Nebenzya.

Read more: Russia will continue war until Ukraine agrees to "realistic peace terms," - Nebenzya at UN

"Where is the FSB looking? Vasily Nebenzya, one of the most ardent propagandists of Putin's regime, suddenly confessed at a UN Security Council meeting that he is Ukrainian. It seems very likely that mankurt Nebenzya is rehearsing his final speech at the tribunal in The Hague. Guys, I'm one of you!" reads the comment on the video.

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