A symbolic and effective operation deep behind enemy lines. According to Censor.NET, on 27 February, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) successfully destroyed the expensive Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1".

The target was detected and destroyed directly in occupied Mariupol, on the territory of the legendary "Azovstal" metallurgical plant.

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Details of the attack:

Location: The occupiers tried to hide the air defence complex among the ruins of the "Azovstal" industrial zone, hoping that the powerful concrete structures and the city's strong defences would protect the system.

The skill of the "birds": Despite the work of electronic warfare systems and the presence of other air defence systems, USF operators managed to guide the strike drone precisely to its target.

See more: Deputy Chief of GRU Alekseyev, who was shot in Moscow in the morning, was involved in negotiations on withdrawal from Azovstal, - Prokopenko. PHOTO