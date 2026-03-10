Border guards shot down Russian Shahed drone with small arms. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, fighters from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine demonstrated exceptional accuracy in countering enemy air targets. According to Censor.NET, servicemen from the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment destroyed a Shahed strike drone using small arms.

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Details of the successful counteraction

Detection: The enemy kamikaze UAV was spotted in time by a border guard patrol while attempting to cross the airspace in the northern section of the border.

Shooting down: Border guards opened heavy fire with small arms at the moving target. As a result of accurate shots, the drone was hit in the air.

Result: The Shahed exploded and crashed before reaching its intended target. There were no casualties among personnel and no damage to civilian infrastructure.

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