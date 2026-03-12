Zelenskyy meets with Romanian President Dan: Countries to build two new electricity supply lines. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, during which the sides discussed increasing the energy and economic resilience of both countries.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"Today, our meeting with Romanian President Nicusor Dan was primarily about increasing the energy and economic strength of both our nations so that together we can do more for the national security of our states," the statement says.

Read more: Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones, President Dan says

New lines for electricity supply

Zelenskyy stressed that the countries are working to expand cross-border energy cooperation.

"We are building two new electricity supply lines with Romania. It is also important that we be able to jointly implement projects in the field of extraction on the Black Sea shelf," the president said.

Read more: West’s rejection of Russian energy resources will accelerate end of war, - Zelenskyy

Oil and gas sector

According to him, the sides also discussed projects in the oil and gas sector that can support the countries now, including in light of the challenges related to the Middle East.

They also discussed the possibility of transporting American LNG to Ukraine via Romania.

Read more: Romanian President Dan invites Zelenskyy to Bucharest Nine summit

Other issues

Work is also continuing to open new border crossing points this summer.



"I thank Romania for its principled position throughout all these years of Russia’s full-scale war. Ukraine and Romania are natural strategic partners. The geography of our region, security challenges, and the economic needs of our nations all show that there should only be more cooperation between us," Zelenskyy added.

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