City that barely exists: "Khyzhak" unit showed neighbourhoods of Kostiantynivka burnt down by Russians. VIDEO

Shocking aerial reconnaissance footage has been released online, showing the scale of the devastation in the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. The video, filmed by pilots from the ‘Khyzhak’ brigade attached to the Patrol Police Department, shows the city being systematically destroyed by Russian shelling. This is reported by Censor.NET.

Kostiantynivka, located just 20 kilometres from Kramatorsk, has today been reduced to a complete wasteland.

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"A city that once pulsed with life and industrial activity has now become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, over 67,000 people lived here. By the end of March 2026, only around 2,000 residents remain in the city, ravaged by enemy strikes. The enemy does not cease its terror for a single moment: KABs, artillery and kamikaze drones strike residential areas every day. Alongside neighbouring units, the ‘Khyzhak’ brigade of the patrol police is also holding the line here," the video commentary notes.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: two districts under Russian attack, one person killed, 10 more wounded. PHOTOS

Read more: Defence of Kostiantynivka continues, enemy wants to improve its tactical position, - Syrskyi