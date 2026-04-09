Z-bloggers doubt that traditional "Victory Day" celebrations will take place in Moscow and St Petersburg: "Threat from ballistic and cruise missiles is growing". VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing two Russian propagandists discussing significant changes to plans for celebrating ‘Victory Day’ in Russia’s largest cities. According to them, the traditional military parades on 9 May in Moscow and St Petersburg may not take place in their usual format this year, or may be cancelled altogether. This is reported by Censor.NET.

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Key points from the discussion on the occupiers:

Cancellation of training: Participants in the parade formations, who had been summoned from various military units, were ordered to "pack their bags" and return to their permanent deployment points (PDPs). Training sessions due to take place in the near future have been cancelled.

Absence of aviation: According to information available to propagandists, the air component of the parade has been completely cancelled. The most the Kremlin is counting on is a flypast by aerobatic teams.

Change in the nature of the threat: Whereas Ukrainian drones were previously considered the main danger, the Russian command now seriously fears new long-range missiles . According to Z-bloggers, the power, speed and probability of a hit from such missiles are far higher than those of drones.

Flight time: Propagandists note that the new Ukrainian weaponry is capable of reaching Moscow in 10–30 minutes, making the holding of mass events involving military leadership excessively risky.

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It should be noted that if the ground section of the parade featuring military equipment is cancelled entirely, this will be the first time in decades. The situation indicates that even deep within Russian territory (including Moscow, St Petersburg and Kazan), the invaders no longer feel safe.

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