25th Air Assault Brigade scales up interceptor drone units to strengthen air defense. VIDEO

Drone Industry

In the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces, interceptor drone units are being scaled up to strengthen air defense and protect the skies in the area of responsibility.

This was stated by the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

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The unit has already formed interceptor crews operating in designated sectors of responsibility and working on constant standby to detect and destroy enemy aerial targets.

The brigade demonstrated the work of crews from the 3rd Parachute Battalion, which, according to their data, shoot down more than 90 aerial targets per month and up to 11 enemy drones per day.

Read: Defence forces shot down a Russian V2U UAV equipped with artificial intelligence using STING interceptors. VIDEO

Among the targets hit are Russian Molniya and Lancet drones, as well as the new Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg tactical UAV, which, according to the military, has increased resistance to electronic warfare and can operate without satellite navigation.

The brigade also separately highlighted the use of the General Chereshnia interceptor, which has already proven effective in combat conditions.

Watch more: One less "Kasta" radar in Zaporizhzhia: fighters from the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade destroyed $60 million worth of air defence systems behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Transition to a systemic level of air defense

The unit stresses that the key task is not isolated results, but scaling up a model that makes it possible to build a more resilient and multi-layered air defense system.

"The main thing is not individual results, but scaling up the approach," the brigade said.

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