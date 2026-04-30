Bezuhla got into argument with MP Fedienko near podium in Verkhovna Rada chamber: "Why are you lying?!". VIDEO
Another scandal involving MP Mariana Bezuhla erupted today in the Verkhovna Rada chamber. Whilst her colleague from the "Servant of the People" faction, Oleksandr Fedienko, was speaking, the MP rushed to the podium and started an argument. According to Censor.NET, the conflict arose during a discussion of the cyber security bill. During his speech, Oleksandr Fedienko noted that Bezuhla was effectively blocking the adoption of this important document by submitting over a thousand amendments to it.
The MP’s reaction was immediate: she rushed towards Fedienko and tried to forcibly snatch the documents containing the text of his speech.
Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk was forced to intervene, calling the MP’s behaviour "shameful" and calling for order in the chamber.
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