Border guards of "Steel Border" shot down seven enemy UAVs over Sumy region. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards are successfully introducing the latest methods of countering aerial targets by using interceptor drones. As Censor.NET reports, mobile groups of the Steel Border Offensive Guard brigade destroyed seven enemy UAVs in the skies over Sumy region using anti-aircraft drones.

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The use of anti-aircraft drones makes it possible to effectively target Russian aerial reconnaissance at altitudes and distances where conventional small arms are less effective. In this way, the border guards "grounded" a number of expensive drones used by the occupiers.

Results of combat operations:

1 Molniya UAV;

3 Zala UAVs;

2 Supercam UAVs;

1 Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAV.

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