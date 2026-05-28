"Pantsir" air defence systems are being installed on roofs of buildings in Moscow, - media. VIDEO

In the Russian capital, new Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile systems are being installed on the roofs of civilian buildings.

This is reported by the publication "Militarnyi", according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Military analyst Massimo Frantarelli stated that a Mi-26 helicopter is being used for this purpose.

A video released shows that the air defence systems are being installed on the roof of the "Nordstar Tower" business centre, located in Moscow’s Northern District on Begovaya Street.

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What is known about the Pantsir-SMD-E?

It is positioned as a system specially adapted to combat drones.

Unlike the Pantsir-S1, the SMD-E combat module does not have 30mm automatic cannons.

The system is armed with two types of missiles:

standard 95Ya6 missiles with a range of up to 20 km;

small-sized TKB-1055 missiles, designed to engage small targets. The TKB-1055 has a range of up to 7 km and an interception altitude of up to 5 km.

The radar component includes a surveillance radar with an active phased array antenna with a detection range of up to 24 km, as well as a 1RS2-1 millimetre-wave radar.

As a reminder, on the night of 17 May, Russia suffered one of the largest drone attacks in recent times. The main targets were Moscow and the Moscow region.

Following the strikes, the Russian authorities reported air defence operations, restrictions at airports and the fall of drone debris in various areas.

Read more: Russian TV channels have downplayed scale of Ukrainian attack on Moscow, - media