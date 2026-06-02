Drone operators from 23rd Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine "Khortytsia" destroyed 20 enemy drones overnight that were attacking Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

During the latest large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1–2 June, the interceptor pilots of the 23rd ‘Khortytsia’ Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard demonstrated exceptional effectiveness. According to Censor.NET, thanks to the professionalism and coordinated actions of the National Guard personnel, they successfully neutralised 20 aerial threats at once, which the occupiers had directed at residential areas and infrastructure facilities in the regional centre..

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The air defence battle lasted all night, during which Ukrainian defenders shot down various types of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, the National Guard’s impressive tally of destroyed targets is as follows:

10 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

9 "Gerbera" decoy drones;

1 "Lancet" reconnaissance and strike UAV.

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