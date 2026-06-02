Alleged beating of 61-year-old Afghan war veteran reported in Rivne region: police open proceedings, TCR conducts inspection. VIDEO

A video address and a post by Olena Faraon, the daughter of 61-year-old retired major and Afghan war combat veteran Ruslan Faraon from Rivne region, have spread on social media. She said employees of a territorial center of recruitment had beaten her father.

According to Censor.NET, the victim’s daughter, Olena Faraon, wrote about this. Meanwhile, the Rivne Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support issued an official statement on the situation. According to the woman, the incident took place on 30 May 2026 at around 5:30 p.m. in Sarny.

Warning! Foul language!

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The family’s version

According to Olena Faraon, her father was riding his bicycle when he was stopped by men not wearing military uniforms who began demanding to see his documents.

"Ruslan Pavlovych asked them to introduce themselves, show their official ID cards, and began recording the events on his phone. After that, they started demanding that he hand over his phone and delete the video recording," his daughter notes in her post.

The woman claims that after her father refused, he was forcibly put into a Renault Duster.

The statement also says that, while in the car, the man was allegedly sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray and beaten, after which he was taken to the Sarny District TCR and SS.

According to his daughter, her father was held at the TCR for around two hours.

"Ruslan Pavlovych’s stay at the TCR lasted about two hours, during which he was beaten, choked by the neck, intimidated, humiliated, subjected to psychological pressure and forced to sign a statement about alleged alcohol intoxication and a document waiving any claims," the post reads.

The family also claims that after his identity was established and it was confirmed that he was a retired major and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, he was subjected to insults and derogatory remarks.

The man is in hospital

According to Olena Faraon, her father was hospitalised following the incident.

The post states that doctors diagnosed him with four broken ribs, a pneumothorax, a head injury and marks on his neck consistent with strangulation.

The family reports that the man underwent surgery and is currently receiving inpatient treatment.

Relatives also state that all bodily injuries have been documented by police officers, doctors and forensic medical experts. A lawyer has been engaged in the case.

See more: Beat man while checking his documents: District TCR military officer from Lviv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO

Reaction from the police and the TCR

The Rivne Regional TCR and SS reported that an internal investigation was launched following the emergence of the information.

"The management of the Rivne Regional TCR and the SS has ordered an internal investigation. Should the involvement of TCR and SS personnel in the incident be established, they will be held accountable in accordance with the requirements of current Ukrainian legislation," the statement reads.

The TCR also stated that they are interested in an objective and impartial establishment of all the circumstances and will assist law enforcement agencies in conducting the investigation.

The Rivne Regional Police registered a report on this incident on 30 May.

Investigators are currently conducting a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional bodily harm of moderate severity.

Watch more: Released prisoner of war says TRC servicemen attacked him: regional military enlistment office checks statement. VIDEO