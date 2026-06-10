Russian politicians and fringe figures are once again resorting to nuclear blackmail and calls for the mass extermination of Ukrainians, in an attempt to find a way out of the military impasse into which the Kremlin has driven itself. According to Censor.NET, Viktor Perov, former leader of the Russian party ‘Social Protection’, put forward yet another aggressive initiative during a speech at the Legislative Assembly of St Petersburg.

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In his speech, Perov not only trotted out the standard propaganda clichés about "Russophobia", but also openly acknowledged the complete collapse of the Kremlin’s initial plans for a swift conquest of Ukraine. Due to the Russian army’s inability to achieve its objectives with conventional weapons, the politician proposed that MPs formally appeal to Vladimir Putin to start a nuclear war.

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