Mikhalkov on "Putin’s grandfather, who fought in war" and single-handedly saved Austrian who had been shot: "Can you name even one such soldier in history?!". VIDEO

In their eagerness to curry favour with the Kremlin, Russia’s cultural and media elite continue to spin myths around the Russian dictator’s family, which are increasingly reminiscent of the absurd Soviet propaganda surrounding ‘Grandfather Lenin’. According to Censor.NET, the well-known Russian director and staunch state propagandist Nikita Mikhalkov has once again distinguished himself with his sycophancy and the cultivation of a cult of personality.

Appearing on one of the propaganda channels, Mikhalkov, with a serious expression on his face, recounted a "unique" and highly implausible story about the incredible mercy shown by Vladimir Putin’s own grandfather during the First World War, allegedly on the Austrian front. According to the director, the dictator’s ancestor managed to outmanoeuvre an enemy rifleman, wound him, and then perform a "historic feat" that is supposedly unparalleled anywhere in the world.

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"You know, I’ll tell you a story about Putin’s grandfather. He fought in the First World War on the Austrian front. And he peered over the parapet and saw an Austrian aiming at him. And he managed to fire first. And wounded that Austrian. And so he’s sitting in his trench, and the other man is groaning, in pain – he’d been wounded. He sat there, listening. He waited until nightfall, climbed over the parapet, crawled over to the Austrian and used his own bandage to dress his wound. And he crept back before anyone saw him, so he wouldn’t be shot for treason. Can you name a single soldier in world history who did that?" Mikhalkov declared grandly.

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