Russia launched around 2,200 drones, over 1,800 KABs and 87 missiles at Ukraine in one week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian forces continued to attack Ukrainian territory using strike drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on Ukraine

It is reported that yesterday alone, five people were killed and a further 26 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian strikes using KAB bombs. In Poltava, sadly, two people were killed and 12 were injured, including six children, as a result of shelling.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Rivne regions were also under fire.

Our frontline and border communities are under constant drone attack.

"In total this week, the Russians have launched around 2,200 attack drones, over 1,800 guided aerial bombs and 87 missiles of various types at Ukraine," the President said.

Watch more: Maritime and military logistics, oil depot in Kerch and radar station: Facilities on both sides of Crimean Bridge have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Support for Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, it is indeed significant that, against the backdrop of these attacks, the G7 and European Council summits, as well as the UDCG meeting, were productive and resulted in new contributions to strengthen our defences.

"I am grateful to our partners for their unity. It is now just as important to implement all this swiftly, first and foremost the supply of air defence missiles, so that these new contributions provide real protection for lives against constant Russian strikes. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy has called on people to respond to air raid alerts tonight and in coming days: Russia has prepared for massive strike