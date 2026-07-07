Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the "Prime" unit destroyed 27 Russian drones. VIDEO

A video has been published on social media showing footage of Ukrainian servicemen specialising in countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in action. Soldiers from the ‘Prime’ unit demonstrated the results of their efforts to repel aerial threats and reported that they had neutralised nearly three dozen UAVs of various types.

According to Censor.NET, the equipment neutralised included both reconnaissance drones and kamikaze strike drones.

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According to published data, the unit managed to disable or destroy 27 unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Russian occupying forces. The list of neutralised aerial targets included:

2 high-value "Merlin-VR" reconnaissance UAVs;

17 ‘Zala’ and ‘Supercam’ reconnaissance drones;

2 "KVO" drones;

4 "Lancet" kamikaze strike drones;

1 ‘Orlan’ reconnaissance UAV.

Watch more: Ukrainian STING interceptor operators destroy 9 Russian UAVs in one raid, including 5 Shaheds. VIDEO

To counter and destroy these systems, Ukrainian defenders employed electronic warfare (EW) measures and firepower.

"The Prime unit neutralised 27 drones, including: 2 very expensive Merlin-VRs, 17 Zalas and Supercams, 2 KVO drones, and 4 Lancets and Orlan," the statement said.

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Watch more: Border guards from "STRIKS" unit destroyed 13 "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones. VIDEO