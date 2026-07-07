Ukrainian drone attacks Russian UAV and saves wounded soldier from strike during evacuation using UGV. VIDEO

A video of objective control footage has been circulating on social media, showing the integration of aerial and ground unmanned platforms of Ukraine's Defense Forces during an evacuation mission. The footage shows an operation to rescue a wounded serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

As reported by Censor.NET, the evacuation robot was hit by a Russian FPV drone while moving.

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After the first hit and damage to the ground platform, the enemy sent a second attack drone to strike the wounded serviceman. However, Ukrainian aerial drone operators responded to the threat: the pilot of an FPV system carried out a high-speed maneuver, intercepted the UAV in the air, and destroyed it.

Watch more: Ukrainian ground robot operator rescued another UGV that had got stuck on its route: "I was following route and saw another UGV standing on end". VIDEO

Read more: Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs to be manufactured in Germany: agreement signed, - Fedorov