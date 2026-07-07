Air Force pilots destroy site of Russian UAV operators with GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out a precise airstrike on the location of Russian drone operators, who had been detected in time by Ukrainian intelligence.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the combat work was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on social media.

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According to the military, intelligence recorded the movement of the occupiers on motorcycles with backpacks in which they were carrying batteries and ammunition.

After the target was confirmed, fighter crews struck the location of the Russian UAV operators with GBU-62 aerial bombs.

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