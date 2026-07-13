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Su-27 fighter pilots hit buildings housing occupiers’ assault groups with aerial bombs near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a series of precision air strikes on concentrations of Russian assault groups in the Kostiantynivka sector.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified buildings where the occupiers had concentrated personnel, after which the target coordinates were promptly transmitted to crews of Su-27 fighter jets.
The shelters and the enemy personnel inside were destroyed in strikes using precision-guided aerial bombs.
One of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat operation on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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