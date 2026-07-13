ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12669 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Kostiantynivka direction Air operations of AFU
1 990 9

Su-27 fighter pilots hit buildings housing occupiers’ assault groups with aerial bombs near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a series of precision air strikes on concentrations of Russian assault groups in the Kostiantynivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified buildings where the occupiers had concentrated personnel, after which the target coordinates were promptly transmitted to crews of Su-27 fighter jets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The shelters and the enemy personnel inside were destroyed in strikes using precision-guided aerial bombs.

One of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat operation on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter crews of Air Force struck occupiers’ logistics route with two GBU aerial bombs. VIDEO

Watch more: UDA’s Arei Regiment fighters ambush and eliminate occupier during delivery of provisions: "Give him finishing shot. Amen!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12171) elimination (7601) Donetsk region (5970) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3707) Air forces (2093) air pilot (109) Kramatorskyy district (1051) Kostyantynivka (440) fighter jet (85)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 