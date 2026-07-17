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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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15 enemy ’wings’ down: combat operations by ’Bdzhilka’ anti-aircraft interceptors of 110th SMB. VIDEO

The deployment of ‘Bdzhilka’ anti-aircraft interceptor drones by the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General-Horunzhy Mark Bezruchko has proved highly effective in combating Russian aerial drones. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 15 enemy drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the Ukrainian soldiers’ successful combat operations has been published online.

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Watch more: Russian kamikaze drone exploded in mid-air after being hit by man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) operated by Defence Forces. VIDEO

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2247) elimination (7621) drones (4946) 110th SMB (97)
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