15 enemy ’wings’ down: combat operations by ’Bdzhilka’ anti-aircraft interceptors of 110th SMB. VIDEO
The deployment of ‘Bdzhilka’ anti-aircraft interceptor drones by the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General-Horunzhy Mark Bezruchko has proved highly effective in combating Russian aerial drones. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 15 enemy drones of various types.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the Ukrainian soldiers’ successful combat operations has been published online.
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