Strike on training ground hosting drone operators: Why were lessons of Chernihiv 2023 not learned? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Russian ballistic missiles struck a private training ground in the Kyiv region where an event involving representatives of Ukraine’s defence industry was taking place. People were killed and injured.

But beyond Russia’s obvious culpability, Ukraine must answer other questions: why bring arms manufacturers together within ballistic missile range, how were the risks assessed, was adequate shelter available, and how easily could the enemy identify the event’s location?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains why this was not merely a tragic coincidence, but a repeat of the unlearned lessons of Chernihiv in 2023. The video examines the exhibition’s public promotion, warnings from Serhii Flesh, Russia’s OSINT capabilities and the central question: who will be held accountable for decisions that cost Ukrainian lives and weaken the country’s defence capability?

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What is known about Russia’s strike on the Kyiv region

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

It later emerged that the ruscists had struck a training ground where an arms exhibition was taking place.

Ten people are known to have been killed and about 100 injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, time and format, what security measures had been put in place and whether the risks had been properly assessed under martial law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July was not under the authority of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

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