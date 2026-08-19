Infernal flames and black smoke: several Russian lorries are on fire on motorway between occupied cities of Mariupol and Berdiansk. VIDEO
A major fire involving lorries broke out on the road between the occupied cities of Mariupol and Berdiansk.
According to Censor.NET, footage from the scene has been published online.
The published video footage shows lorries engulfed in flames on the carriageway and thick black smoke rising above the motorway.
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