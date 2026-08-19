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News Video Strikes on Russian logistics
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Infernal flames and black smoke: several Russian lorries are on fire on motorway between occupied cities of Mariupol and Berdiansk. VIDEO

A major fire involving lorries broke out on the road between the occupied cities of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

According to Censor.NET, footage from the scene has been published online.

The published video footage shows lorries engulfed in flames on the carriageway and thick black smoke rising above the motorway.

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Watch more: Ukrainian drone "peeks" into cab of Russian lorry on road to Crimea and attacks it: "F#ck, d#mn it! There he is, that son of bitch! You’re f#cked, you donkey!". VIDEO

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Berdyansk (123) Mariupol (1191) occupation (2096) Zaporizhzhia region (2315) Donetsk region (6115) logistics (136) Mariupolskyy district (81) Berdyanskyy district (21)
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