"Busified child" turns out to be 30: Volyn TCR says man already mobilised. VIDEO

A man on a bicycle, described as a "child" in a video circulated on social media, turned out to be a 30-year-old man liable for military service. The Volyn Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) said that after being detained, he underwent a Military Medical Commission, was found fit, and was mobilised that same day.

Censor.NET reports that the Volyn Regional TCR and SS commented on the circumstances of the incident to journalists.

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A video from Manevychi was circulated on social media on 9 September. The footage shows at least five servicemen surrounding the cyclist. A woman who ran up to them shouted: "What are you doing? He’s a child!"

The authors of one local Telegram channel also claimed that TCR staff had allegedly knocked a minor off his bicycle and forced him into a car.

The Volyn TCR and SS said that the incident had actually taken place on 7 September. According to the TCC, a notification team was following a designated route when it noticed the cyclist. Upon seeing the servicemen, the man allegedly tried to flee.

He initially refused to show his military registration documents but later gave his personal details. A check established that the man was 30 years old.

According to the TCR, he had also violated military registration rules by failing to report in response to a summons on time and has a suspended sentence.

The man was taken to the TCR, where he underwent a Military Medical Commission. He was found fit for military service, mobilised that same day, and sent to one of the training centres.

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