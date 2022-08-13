Denmark supports visa ban for Russians - Immigration Minister

The Danish government is in favor of limiting the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. However, it prefers to do it together with all EU countries.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to NV, this was stated by Danish Immigration Minister Kare Dibvad.

He noted that in only five months of 2022, Russian citizens were issued almost three times more tourist visas to Denmark than for the whole year 2021. According to Dibvad, he is surprised by these figures.

"What Estonia has proposed is reasonable. To come out with a pan-European response. But it is clear that if there is only one country in Europe where Russians can enter, then, in principle, you can enter the whole Schengen area. That's why the EU is the borders where this should be done," the Minister stressed.

On August 3, it was reported that Finland intends to implement visa restrictions for Russians. Later it became known that Latvia indefinitely stops issuing visas to Russians, except for death of relatives. Bulgaria also suspended issuing visas to Russians.

At the same time, the media reported that cessation of issuing Schengen visas to Russians began to discuss in the EU. Estonian authorities plan not to let Russian citizens with Estonian Schengen visas into the country.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said that decision to stop issuing visas to Russians should be taken at the EU level.

