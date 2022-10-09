Occupiers admitted that buses and trucks cannot move across Kerch Bridge

Until a special order, only passenger cars will be able to drive through the road section of the Kerch Bridge, the railway branch will operate as usual.

This was stated by Kremlin puppet Serhiy Aksyonov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Krym.Realii.

Buses of all types and heavy trucks will be transported by the Lavrenty ferry on the route Kerch Sea Fish Port - Kavkaz Port. Cars with a carrying capacity of up to 3.5 tons and passengers will be transported along the route "Crimea" - "Caucasus" port. At the same time, the ferry crossing will operate free of charge.

It is noted that work on ensuring transport safety at maritime transport facilities has been strengthened, vehicles and citizens are being inspected.

It will be recalled that the bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened by the occupiers in May 2018. In December 2019, Russia launched a railway connection with it, after which the USA introduced additional sanctions.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a severe fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge. According to the investigative committee of the Russian Federation, three people died. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, but later it was allegedly restored.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

