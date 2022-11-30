General Staff on losses of AFU: Figures are closed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot announce the losses of the Ukrainian army in a full-scale war against Russia. At the same time, he emphasizes the irreversibility of punishment for the aggressor country for the death and injury of Ukrainian citizens.

Bohdan Senyk, head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this in a comment to the UP, Censor.NET reports.

When asked to comment on the assessment of Ukraine's losses in the war against the Russian Federation (100,000 soldiers), voiced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the General Staff reminded that military losses are classified information.

"We cannot confirm this figure, we emphasize that the losses of the Ukrainian army are official information and are subject to restrictions on publication. At the same time, if what the head of the European Commission announced will allow us to bring the aggressor country to justice, we can only support actions that will contribute to legal punishment for those who organized the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Read more: European Commission clarified von der Leyen’s statement about Ukraine’s losses in war: It was about both dead and wounded

It is necessary to do everything so that all those responsible for the loss of civilian and military citizens of Ukraine end up on the dock," he said.

Also remind, earlier on November 30, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen and 20,000 civilians died in the war with the Russian Federation.

The President's Office commented that this information is sensitive, and official data will be released when the right moment comes.

After that, the European Commission clarified that von der Leyen's statement referred to both the dead and wounded defenders of Ukraine and civilians.