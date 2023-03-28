Ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslaev was informed of new suspicion: He blocked delivery of combat helicopter for Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defense in April 2022, - SSU (updated)

Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the ex-president of JSC "Motor Sich", was informed of a new suspicion - of collaborative activity and assistance to the aggressor state.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"In the course of the investigation, it was established that a high-ranking official was involved in obstructing the lawful activities of the Defense Forces in favor of the aggressor country. According to the investigation, in April of last year, he received an order from representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the paid transfer of an MI-2 helicopter to the department for combat missions at the front," the report says.

However, the SSU added, the head of the industrial giant deliberately blocked the execution of the corresponding state order.

"To do this, he instructed his subordinates to disassemble the aircraft into parts and hide the operating documentation for it. Following the orders of the high-ranking official, the plant workers removed the blades and disabled the helicopter's mechanisms, which are responsible for the operation of the main rotor," the Security Service added.

Based on this fact, the president of JSC "Motor Sich" was additionally notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy).

A pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

See more: Two Russian agents were detained, among them - design engineer of "Motor Sich", - SSU. PHOTOS

Also remind, on October 22, the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained by security forces.

The SSU reported that Boguslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of the president of Motor Sich with the Russian Federation.

According to Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SSU had been listening to Bohuslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schem" journalists established that Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.

The court arrested Bohuslaev for 60 days.

Watch more: President of "Motor Sich", Bohuslaev, cooperated with terrorists of DPR, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS