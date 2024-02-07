ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7883 visitors online
News War
13 650 10

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, fragments of Russian missiles fell in two districts of the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of another terrorist attack on the capital, debris damaged an apartment building in the Holosiiv district of the capital. Also, falling debris and damage to cars were recorded in the Desnyan and Dnipro districts.

"Preliminarily, it is known about five victims, three of whom were hospitalized, the rest were treated by doctors on the spot," the message reads.

Обстріл Києва
Обстріл Києва
Обстріл Києва
Обстріл Києва
Обстріл Києва

Read more: About two dozen rockets were hit today over Kyiv and in vicinity of capital

Russian missile attack on Kyiv

On the morning of February 7, 2024, explosions rang out in Kyiv. The Russians attacked the capital. Air defense forces worked in the city.

The invaders used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the Russian Federation for the attack. In total, about 20 rockets were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital.

Read more: US Ambassador Brink on Russian missile attack: Ukraine needs our security assistance

Author: 

Kyyiv (2034) shoot out (13007) Air attacks (434)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 