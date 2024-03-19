Austria is ready to lead humanitarian coalition for Ukraine

The President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, announced his country’s readiness to lead an international coalition to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Austrian parliament said this in an exclusive commentary to a Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the Conference of Speakers of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.

"We have clearly stated that we want to focus on humanitarian aid. We are happy to take the lead here," Sobotka said.

According to Sobotka, in the National Council itself, four out of five parties, except for the right-wing populist Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), demonstrate unquestioning support for Ukraine in the humanitarian sphere.

He pointed out that Austria is currently providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in various areas, including support for rescue services and fire brigades. Another important area that needs to be strengthened is the admission for treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainians affected by the war.

Sobotka also noted that thanks to Austria's constructive maintenance of neutrality, the EU can provide military support to Ukraine.

The head of the Austrian parliament also emphasized Austria's support for the President of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

"For us, there is no doubt that the territorial integrity of Ukraine is the most important goal," he said.

COALITIONS IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINE

To recap, Ukraine's allies have already created several coalitions focused on building up its Air Force and information technology capabilities. These include a tank coalition, an armored personnel carrier coalition, a mine action coalition, an F-16 aircraft transfer coalition led by the United States, an air defense coalition, an IT coalition, and a drone coalition. Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the creation of a long-range rocket artillery coalition for Ukraine.