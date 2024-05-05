Enemy Su-25 was shot down by unit of Ground Forces - Air Force

The downing of the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region shows the effective work of the Ground Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Illia Yevlash.

"This was a unit of the Ground Forces. The Ground Forces also have air defense units. In particular, we see excellent work, including the work of short and medium-range air defenses, which can effectively deal with various types of air targets, including aircraft ", Yevlash said.

He added that the Ukrainian military on the front line needs portable MANPADS systems that will allow them to fight both low-flying air targets and drones. And also more modernized complexes, both Ukrainian "Buks" and Western weapons, which will help to oppose Russian helicopters and airplanes and deter Russian aviation in Ukrainian skies.

It will be recalled that on May 4, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, reported that soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

How were Russian planes shot down?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 349 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Only in February 2024, the Russian Air Force did not add up to 13 aircraft. Ukrainians unofficially called this phenomenon the February plane crash.

On the morning of February 17, defenders of Ukraine immediately destroyed three enemy aircraft in the Eastern direction:

two Su-34;

one Su-35.

On February 18, around 6:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another Su-34. On February 19, the invaders did not count the Su-34 fighter bomber and the Su-35S fighter. They were shot down in the Eastern direction. On February 21, the Ukrainian military destroyed another plane of the Russian invaders - the Su-24.

Defense forces shot down a Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov on February 23.

Two Su-34s were destroyed in the Eastern direction on February 27, and three Su-34s were destroyed the next day, February 28. They were also shot down in the Eastern direction. On February 29, the occupiers again lost a Su-34 fighter bomber in the Eastern direction

In March, the Russian Air Force continued to lose aircraft. So, on March 1, in the Eastern direction, an enemy Su-34 was destroyed, which tried to hit our positions with anti-aircraft missiles. The next day, the Air Force confirmed the downing of another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber.

In April, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in cooperation with the DIU destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber in the Stavropol region of Russia.

