Hungary will not extradite draft fugitives to Ukraine and will not allow "sending them to their deaths" - Deputy Prime Minister Szemien

Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Szemien said that his country would not extradite fugitives from mobilisation to Ukraine, as it allegedly does not want them to be "sent to their deaths".

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the newspaper atv.hu.

According to him, every refugee from Ukraine in Hungary is completely safe and receives all the help they need.

"Hungary will not extradite refugees to Ukraine. We do not investigate whether a person is, according to Ukrainians, conscripted or not. Based on basic humanity, we will not allow them to be sent to their deaths," Szemien explained.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that in the case of the Transcarpathian Hungarians, this is Hungary's "natural national duty". In the case of Ukrainians, it is a humanitarian and legal gesture.

"Ukrainians want them to be transferred to be sent to the war, to the frontline, where people are dying. So those who have fled to us from Ukraine are all safe, and we will not extradite them," Szemien concluded.

Suspension of issuance of documents for Ukrainians abroad

On 23 April 2024, the State Enterprise Document stopped issuing documents abroad for "technical reasons".

Foreign Minister Kuleba said that staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the provision of consular services is limited temporarily. They promise to resume it in accordance with changes in the legislation on military registration.

Earlier, the media published a document in which the Foreign Ministry ordered the heads of all diplomatic missions of Ukraine to temporarily suspend all consular activities for citizens of military age.

