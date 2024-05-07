Denmark allocates €33.5 million for urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine

DKK 250 million (EUR 33.5 million) is allocated by the Danish government for the urgent basic needs of the most vulnerable groups in Ukraine.

According to Danish Minister for International Development Dan Jorgensen, with this new support package, the country seeks to provide urgent humanitarian aid and protection for the most vulnerable groups, which can save their lives, as the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult.

This package provides basic emergency aid in the form of food, medicine, water and shelter to Ukrainians in the most war-affected areas.

Particular attention is paid to protecting the most vulnerable segments of the population. Namely, the millions of children who suffer from the effects of war and need a safe environment, social activities and support to continue their education even during the war.

The aid package also contributes to efforts to prevent, mitigate and respond to the particular risks faced by women and girls, including the risk of sexual and gender-based violence, and addresses psychosocial support and maternal and child health.

Military and humanitarian aid from Denmark

Denmark has provided Ukraine with the 17th aid package aimed at expanding defense and industrial cooperation.

Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s this summer. It is not only about the aircraft, but also about the support system, maintenance, and ground crews.

Denmark and Canada have agreed to finance the production of weapons by the Ukrainian defense industry: from armored vehicles to unmanned aerial and ground systems

The Danish government and parliament agreed to increase military support for Ukraine by another DKK 4.4 billion (EUR 590 million) in 2024. In total, the amount of military support under the Ukraine Fund, including the increase, will amount to DKK 64.8 billion (EUR 8.7 billion) in 2023-2028.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine: Denmark will provide Ukraine with more than 420 million euros for reconstruction and energy.

Denmark also became the first country to purchase Ukrainian weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at its own expense: the country allocated $28.5 million.