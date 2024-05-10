Lost of territories in north of Kharkiv region has been prevented - Syniehubov

So far, all offensive attacks by Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region have been repelled.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has launched a new wave of offensive actions in the north of Kharkiv region. These are the settlements of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts. Vovchansk direction in particular. Our combat brigades met the enemy with fire. All offensive attacks were repelled. No losses of territory have been incurred so far," he noted.

According to Syniehubov, the border settlements where the Russians tried to break through are located 1-2 km from the border with Russia.

Active hostilities are ongoing.

The head of the region called on residents of the territories adjacent to the border to evacuate.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

