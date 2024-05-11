Advance of Russian troops is stopped at border 2-5 km from border in Kharkiv region - Butusov

In the Kharkiv region, the advance of Russian troops has been stopped at the 2-5 km line from the border, and our defense is deployed and effectively working against the Russians.

This was reported on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov.

According to him, the Russian attacks have been repelled so far.

"In one of the areas where the enemy managed to advance, our reserves are being deployed," Butusov said.

He also informs us that the Russians are trying to use infiltration tactics, i.e. they are looking for gaps in our combat formations with independent infantry groups that are supposed to flow around our resistance nodes with the support of air and artillery strikes.

"But the enemy did not manage to get far, all attempts to infiltrate were detected, our artillery and drones are actively working on the enemy. Our artillery is currently supplied with ammunition," the journalist writes.

According to Butusov, up to 20 units of Russian armored vehicles were destroyed during the Russian offensive on the northern borders of the Kharkiv region, and this is only what was confirmed on video.

"It is worth noting that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has appointed one of our most competent and energetic commanders as the commander of the Kharkiv military unit, so our assessments of the situation are objective, and the brigades receive realistic tasks and act confidently. Where there are problems with combat capability in some units, we are reinforcing them. The battle is ongoing, reserves are being pulled up on both sides, and we will monitor the developments," Butusov concludes.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.