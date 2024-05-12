Cameron reacts to escalation in Kharkiv region: Dangerous moment. We must do everything we can to help Ukrainians

The Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region is a dangerous moment. Therefore, the allies should step up their assistance to Ukraine, said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

According to Censor.NET, Sky News. writes about this.

‘This only emphasises that we are talking about Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country. And now he has invaded it again from the north of Kharkiv. We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians,’ Cameron said.

He also stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with a £3bn a year aid package. Cameron also believes that US assistance could make a difference on the battlefield. In his opinion, Washington should have approved the extension of aid to Ukraine sooner, as the country was ‘suffering in a land war’.

‘We are now the first to say that this is a package that will be valid not only this year, but also next year and the years after. But American money will make a difference - so we have to give the Ukrainians the support they need,’ the British minister added.

As a reminder, on the morning of 10 May, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly planned to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions. The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

Today, on 12 May, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation in the Kharkiv region had deteriorated significantly. Fighting continues in the border areas along the state border with Russia.