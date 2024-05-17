Consequences of attack of AFU on airfield "Belbek" in occupied Crimea. PHOTOS

A photo of the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea, which was attacked by the Ukrainian Defence Forces the day before, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant satellite photos were published by the Russian service of Radio Svoboda.

The images from 16 May show the parking area of Su-27, Su-30, and Mig-31 aircraft.











The extent of the damage and the number of damaged aircraft is difficult to determine: only the 1 May image is available for comparison, while Ukrainian sources unofficially reported that Russia had lost three aircraft. The imagery also shows that the airfield's fuel and lubricant storage facility has completely burned down.

The satellite photos were also published by NYT investigator Christian Tribert. He suggested that two MiG-31 and one Su-27 fighter jets were completely destroyed, while the MiG-29 was damaged.









Strikes on the Belbek airfield

On 15 May 2024, the occupation authorities claimed that Russian air defense forces had shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea near Sevastopol and in the vicinity of the Belbek airfield.

A video of the attack and its aftermath was posted online.

According to Russian media, two MiG-31 fighters were destroyed at the Belbek airfield.

On the night of 16 May, the airfield was attacked again.

