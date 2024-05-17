MFA resumes providing consular services for men abroad upon presentation of military registration documents

Starting May 18, Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will resume accepting applications for consular actions for men of military age, which was suspended on April 23.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As explained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, starting from May 18, men aged 18-60 who are/reside abroad have the opportunity to apply for consular services. According to the new legislation, along with the documents required to obtain the chosen consular service, such applicants must also submit their military registration document in paper format (MRD) or electronic form (e-MRD).

At the same time, a paper document can be submitted only before the launch of the conscript's electronic office, where everyone will be able to create an electronic document on their own.

A paper military registration document is a certificate of registration with a military enlistment office (issued to conscripts) or a military ID card or a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service (issued to persons liable for military service).

E-MRD is an electronic document that is displayed in an application on a user's smartphone and contains verified data from the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists. Starting from June 18, it will be possible to generate it independently after updating your own data in the recruit's electronic cabinet. By scanning the code from the applicant's smartphone, the consul will be able to receive real-time confirmation of the applicant's military registration data and the possibility of receiving consular services.

Also, a citizen of Ukraine may use a temporary alternative option: to register for a temporary consular registration or update their consular registration data, and then apply for a consular service without having an electronic or paper military registration document.

You do not need to submit a paper or electronic military registration document to receive consular services in three cases.

First, when it comes to issuing an identity document for returning to Ukraine (the so-called "white passport ( Certificate for return to Ukraine)")

Secondly, when a consular action is performed in the interests of a child whose second parent is a foreigner or stateless person

Thirdly, if an arrested or imprisoned applicant applies for consular services.

Suspension of consular services for Ukrainians abroad

On 23 April, the State Enterprise "Document" stopped issuing documents abroad "for technical reasons".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main priority now is to protect Ukraine from destruction. And staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the provision of consular services is limited temporarily. They promise to resume it in accordance with changes in the legislation on military registration.

On April 24, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the sending of passports for men aged 18 to 60 abroad. They can only be obtained in Ukraine. As explained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this applies only to the services of the State Enterprise "Document".

On May 6, Document announced that it would resume issuing ready-made documents abroad.