Condition of Prime Minister of Slovakia, Fico, is improving

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was assassinated, is improving.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to Aktuality.

As noted, Fico remains under the supervision of medical staff at the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica.

Roosevelt Hospital released a brief statement on Prime Minister Robert Fitzgerald's current condition Monday morning.

"After today's consultation, the patient's condition is stable. He is improving clinically. He is communicating, inflammatory indicators are slowly decreasing. The Prime Minister remains under our care," the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Minister of the Interior of Slovakia, Matus Šutaj Eštok, said that the attacker of Prime Minister Robert Fico may have had accomplices.

Read more: SSU detains two colonels of State Protection Department who were preparing assassination of President Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Attempt on Fizo

On May 15, 2024, an attempt was made on Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. The shooter was immediately detained.

Later it became known that the detainee is the local writer Yurai Tsintula.

As of the morning of May 16, the mass media reported that Fico had been operated on and his life was no longer in danger.

The assailant was later charged and faces life imprisonment.