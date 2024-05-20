European Commission calls for urgent strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense amid massive Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

EU Foreign Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano responded to the missile attack on Kharkiv and the region by Russian invaders on May 19. The shelling killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Stano's post on the social network X.

Stano said that this is another example of Russia's complete disregard for human life, as well as the barbaric nature of its aggression. He noted that the EU, together with Ukraine, mourns the victims of another Russian war crime. He also added that the EU reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all those responsible for such attacks and war crimes are brought to justice.

Against the backdrop of Russia's latest missile attacks on Kharkiv and the region, the diplomat called on European countries to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"Such repeated crimes by the Russian Federation against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine once again underline the need for Europe to urgently increase support for air defense: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian cities and villages and their people," the EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement.

Massive shelling of Kharkiv region on May 19

On May 19, 11 people died as a result of shelling in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 people were injured. The occupiers struck at Kupiansk and Malodanylivka communities.

May 20 was declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv region for those killed in Russian missile strikes on Kupiansk and Malodanylivka communities.

