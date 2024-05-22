Johnson spoke in favor of allowing Ukraine to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Johnson supported Ukraine’s idea to strike at Russian territory with US weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine

Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova told Johnson that his colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee had issued a statement calling on President Joe Biden's administration to allow Ukraine to use US weapons against military targets in Russia.

She asked him if he would support such an idea, since Ukraine currently has American weapons, but there are restrictions on their use.

"I think we should let Ukraine fight the war the way they see fit. They should be able to fight back. And I think we're trying to micromanage the effort, and that's not a good policy for us," the US House Speaker said.

Strikes on Russia with Western weapons

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had never fired on Russian territory with weapons provided by Western partners.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine has asked US President Joe Biden's administration to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons in Russia. It also asked the US to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it believed that the weapons provided by the US to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, whose work was related to Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.

The group of congressmen also called on the Pentagon to increase military support for Ukraine in terms of air defence, air force and strikes on Russian territory