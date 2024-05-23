North Macedonia to join Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

North Macedonia will be one of the countries participating in the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state had a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. President Zelenskyy congratulated her on her election and wished her fruitful work.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader thanked Siljanovska-Davkova for confirming his participation in the Global Peace Summit.

The politicians also discussed bilateral cooperation. Zelensky added that he had invited Siljanovska-Davkova to Ukraine.

"I will be glad to see Mrs. President in Ukraine to further strengthen relations between our countries," the head of state said in a statement.

Global Peace Summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in the event is not expected.

President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

In total, more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.