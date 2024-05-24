First group of Ukrainian pilots completes F-16 training in US

The first group of combat pilots from Ukraine completed training on F-16 aircraft at a military base in Arizona.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Politico, this was stated by the spokesperson for the US National Guard Air Force, Erin Hannigan.

"The pilots were training at the 162nd National Guard Air Base in Tucson," Hannigan said.

The spokeswoman did not say how many Ukrainian servicemen were part of the group, stressing that it was a requirement of operational security.

The Ukrainian pilots are currently travelling to Europe for additional training.

Fighter jets F-16 for Ukraine

Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said earlier that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s this summer.

Belgium said it would accelerate its efforts to deliver F-16s to Ukraine as early as 2024.

Pentagon chief Austin said in April that the first F-16s would start arriving in Ukraine with trained pilots in 2024.

The Netherlands will start sending F-16s to Ukraine in autumn 2024.