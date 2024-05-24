Pistorius confirmed transfer of another IRIS-T air defense system from Germany to Kyiv: We are strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

The German government has officially confirmed that Berlin has handed over another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. Earlier, this information appeared in the German media.

This is stated in a statement by the German Ministry of Defense on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The German Defense Ministry issued a statement on behalf of its head Boris Pistorius. He confirmed that the German government had handed over another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, which is manufactured by German industry.

"We have once again handed over to Ukraine the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS combined fire system, a state-of-the-art and proven medium- and short-range air defense system manufactured directly by the German industry," the German Defense Minister said in a statement.

Pistorius emphasized that Russia continues to carry out air attacks that destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure and kill people.

"Together with the recently delivered Patriot system, we are strengthening Ukraine's air defense in its fight against Russia's brutal war of aggression that violates international law," the German minister said.

It is worth noting that Germany had previously announced the transfer of the third Patriot air defense system to Kyiv, but there have been no official reports of its arrival in Ukraine.

IRIS-T SLM in Ukraine

In the first half of May, German Ambassador Martin Jäger said that Ukraine would receive another IRIS-T air defense system from Germany this month.

On Friday, May 24, Spiegel reported that the German government had handed over another Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine. Now this information has been officially confirmed by the German Ministry of Defense.