Ukraine has full right to strike Russian territory with Western weapons - Czech PM Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala supported NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s position on allowing strikes on military targets in Russia.

The Czech prime minister considers it logical that Ukraine can strike at military targets in Russia.

"Ukraine, as a country under attack, has every right to use all opportunities to defend itself," Fiala said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the situation on the frontline is currently difficult, so the issue of aid for Ukraine needs to be resolved more quickly.

Strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted permission.

